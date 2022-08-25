Binamon Price Up 0.9% This Week (BMON)

Binamon (BMON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Binamon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. Binamon has a total market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $62,874.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Binamon has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001600 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00763459 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016044 BTC.
Binamon Coin Profile
Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok.
Binamon Coin Trading
