Binamon Price Up 0.9% This Week (BMON)

Binamon (BMON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Binamon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. Binamon has a total market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $62,874.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Binamon has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Binamon alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00763459 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016044 BTC.

Binamon Coin Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok.

Binamon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binamon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binamon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binamon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binamon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.