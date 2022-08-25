Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.24- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $456.00M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.89 million. Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.03- EPS.

Globant Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $227.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.51 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.46 and a 200 day moving average of $218.49. Globant has a 52 week low of $159.56 and a 52 week high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded Globant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Globant to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $280.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Globant by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,067,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $185,741,000 after buying an additional 150,994 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after buying an additional 65,635 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,920,000 after buying an additional 64,161 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after buying an additional 32,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Globant by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $116,511,000 after buying an additional 22,993 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

