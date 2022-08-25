Arqma (ARQ) Reaches Market Cap of $83,897.96

Arqma (ARQ) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Arqma has a market capitalization of $83,897.96 and approximately $73.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,699.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,702.68 or 0.07846649 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00169822 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00024043 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00261337 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.93 or 0.00709375 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.48 or 0.00601286 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001020 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 20,364,432 coins and its circulating supply is 14,319,889 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arqma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.