GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GDS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on GDS from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

GDS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $26.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.89. GDS has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $66.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GDS

About GDS

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eschler Asset Management LLP raised its position in GDS by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of GDS by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GDS by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of GDS by 207.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of GDS by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

