Citigroup Raises Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $31.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.49% from the company’s current price.

EAT has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.68.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $28.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.21. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $55.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 53.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,476,000 after purchasing an additional 107,010 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at about $907,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

