Ethereum Gold Reaches One Day Volume of $9.00 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (ETG) traded 42.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $100,997.64 and approximately $9.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,675.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003798 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00128890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00033617 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00077682 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

