Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

KNTK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinetik in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Kinetik from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kinetik from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

NASDAQ KNTK opened at $38.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.96. Kinetik has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $45.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.15, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.89.

In other Kinetik news, insider Anne Psencik sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $31,934.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,061,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Anne Psencik sold 822 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $31,934.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,061,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jamie Welch bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.53 per share, with a total value of $42,383.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,863,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,335,240.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

