Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
KNTK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinetik in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Kinetik from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kinetik from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.
Kinetik Price Performance
NASDAQ KNTK opened at $38.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.96. Kinetik has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $45.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.15, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.89.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kinetik
Kinetik Company Profile
Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
