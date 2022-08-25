Daiwa Capital Markets Downgrades GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) to Hold

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GDS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on GDS from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GDS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

GDS opened at $26.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. GDS has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,064,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GDS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in GDS by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 255,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after purchasing an additional 79,496 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in GDS by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at $1,477,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

