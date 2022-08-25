Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Stock Rating Lowered by DNB Markets

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pareto Securities cut shares of Hufvudstaden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hufvudstaden AB (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 115 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of HUFAF opened at $12.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. Hufvudstaden AB has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $13.22.

About Hufvudstaden AB (publ)

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates through three segments, Property Management, NK Retail, and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, residential properties, restaurants, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.

