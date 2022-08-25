Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Upgraded to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €330.00 ($336.73) to €335.00 ($341.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($280.61) to €265.00 ($270.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.20.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Performance

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München stock opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $31.95.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

