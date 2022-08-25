AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Downgraded to Hold at Investec

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AVEVF has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup downgraded AVEVA Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,680 ($32.38) to GBX 2,310 ($27.91) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 1,630 ($19.70) in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AVEVA Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,555.71.

AVEVA Group Stock Performance

Shares of AVEVF stock opened at $33.35 on Thursday. AVEVA Group has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $52.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.59.

About AVEVA Group

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

