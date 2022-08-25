Stride (NYSE:LRN) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

NYSE LRN opened at $35.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.18. Stride has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.36.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Stride had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $455.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stride will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Stride by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Stride by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Stride by 401.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Stride by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

