Stride (NYSE:LRN) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.
Stride Stock Performance
NYSE LRN opened at $35.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.18. Stride has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.36.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Stride by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Stride by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Stride by 401.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Stride by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.
Stride Company Profile
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.
