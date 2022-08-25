Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Lifted to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SCRYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Scor from €24.50 ($25.00) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Scor from €38.00 ($38.78) to €32.00 ($32.65) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Scor from €26.00 ($26.53) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Scor from €33.00 ($33.67) to €35.10 ($35.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Scor from €31.00 ($31.63) to €21.50 ($21.94) in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

Scor Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCRYY opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.27. Scor has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $3.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Scor

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

Further Reading

