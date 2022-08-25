Citigroup Increases Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Price Target to $3.60

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $3.00 to $3.60 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on QRTEA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $3.23 on Thursday. Qurate Retail has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Qurate Retail will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,273,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,284 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Qurate Retail by 32.7% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 277,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 68,491 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Qurate Retail by 19.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Qurate Retail by 25.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 412,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 83,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.