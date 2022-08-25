Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Downgraded by Citigroup to Sell

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Uniper from €39.00 ($39.80) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Uniper from €5.50 ($5.61) to €4.10 ($4.18) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Uniper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uniper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.22.

Get Uniper alerts:

Uniper Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNPRF opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.54. Uniper has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $32.78.

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.