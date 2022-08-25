La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $29.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average is $27.31. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $39.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.03.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $684.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.85 million. Analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

