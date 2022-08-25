Danske Lowers FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) to Hold

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. SEB Equity Research lowered FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FLEX LNG in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SEB Equities downgraded FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. DNB Markets downgraded FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FLEX LNG from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.00.

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

Shares of FLNG stock opened at $35.76 on Thursday. FLEX LNG has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $36.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.33.

Institutional Trading of FLEX LNG

About FLEX LNG

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNG. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG in the second quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in FLEX LNG during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in FLEX LNG by 396.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in FLEX LNG during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in FLEX LNG by 104.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

Featured Stories

