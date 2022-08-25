Pareto Securities Downgrades Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) to Hold

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on Hufvudstaden AB (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 115 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of Hufvudstaden AB (publ) stock opened at $12.89 on Thursday. Hufvudstaden AB has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62.

About Hufvudstaden AB (publ)

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates through three segments, Property Management, NK Retail, and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, residential properties, restaurants, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.

