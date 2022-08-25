Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Downgraded by Nordea Equity Research

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RKWBF. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rockwool A/S from 2,000.00 to 1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Societe Generale raised Rockwool A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America cut Rockwool A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Rockwool A/S from 2,700.00 to 2,100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwool A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,308.75.

Rockwool A/S stock opened at $250.00 on Thursday. Rockwool A/S has a 1-year low of $192.37 and a 1-year high of $531.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.26.

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

