Berenberg Bank Upgrades Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) to Buy

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

Kosmos Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE KOS opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.88.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roy A. Franklin sold 20,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $147,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,263.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 24.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,965,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $420,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531,844 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056,967 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 291.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,048,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 22.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679,471 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 5,838.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,448,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,414 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

