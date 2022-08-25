Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Upgraded by HSBC to Buy

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PAC. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.

Shares of PAC stock opened at $147.47 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52-week low of $108.67 and a 52-week high of $167.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the second quarter worth $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

