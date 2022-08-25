Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Upgraded by HSBC to Buy

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on PAC. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance
Shares of PAC stock opened at $147.47 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52-week low of $108.67 and a 52-week high of $167.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (PAC)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.