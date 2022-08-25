Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,724,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,106 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.26% of Silgan worth $218,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLGN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Silgan by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.89.

Silgan Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $46.97 on Thursday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $47.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.34%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

