V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Holdings Reduced by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,968.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,968.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $872,430. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V.F. Trading Up 0.0 %

V.F. Announces Dividend

VFC opened at $43.42 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $42.98 and a twelve month high of $78.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 77.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on VFC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

V.F. Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

