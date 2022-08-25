Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 180.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,015 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,014 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Twitter were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 191.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 750.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Twitter by 47.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $588,055.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,060,862.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $419,147.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 374,468 shares in the company, valued at $14,372,081.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $588,055.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 396,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,060,862.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,266 shares of company stock worth $2,186,340. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $40.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.90 and a 200 day moving average of $40.21.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of Twitter from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Twitter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

