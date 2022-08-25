Westpac Banking Corp Raises Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,360 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $27.07 on Thursday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.67.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,292.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $556,197.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,511.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,722,542 shares of company stock valued at $32,993,549 and have sold 77,502 shares valued at $2,216,491. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.