JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.45% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $208,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.8% in the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Academy Capital Management Inc. TX grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the first quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,004,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $360.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.50 and a 52-week high of $695.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $373.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.39.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

