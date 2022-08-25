JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.45% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $208,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.8% in the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Academy Capital Management Inc. TX grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the first quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,004,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance
NASDAQ IDXX opened at $360.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.50 and a 52-week high of $695.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $373.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.39.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About IDEXX Laboratories
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.
