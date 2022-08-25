DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Earnings Beat

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 27,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,245,177 shares.The stock last traded at $114.85 and had previously closed at $110.37.

The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.08 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

DKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.37.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,622.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.27 and a 200 day moving average of $95.97.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

