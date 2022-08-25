JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 1,637,650 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 49,535.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,640,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,637,650 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 11.48% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $204,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 62,664.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 251,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,241,000 after purchasing an additional 250,657 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,368.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 105,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after purchasing an additional 98,520 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,699,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 653.2% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 34,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,999,000 after purchasing an additional 29,307 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

XAR stock opened at $109.29 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $95.46 and a one year high of $127.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.73.

