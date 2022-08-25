Westpac Banking Corp Takes $616,000 Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 925 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 880.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $829.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $598.01 and a 1 year high of $947.71. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $727.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $703.10.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.77 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.33 million. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 68.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,093,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 254 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,212 shares in the company, valued at $58,093,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total value of $553,410.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,595.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

