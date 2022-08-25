Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 43,532 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $895,000. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 90,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

KIM opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.39.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.69.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

