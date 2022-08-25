IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stake Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,083,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,005 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.43% of IDEX worth $207,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in IDEX by 1,072.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.91.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $211.43 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.73.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

