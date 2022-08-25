JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 39,256 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 779,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,256 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.21% of Stryker worth $208,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Stryker by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 47,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Stryker by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock opened at $212.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.