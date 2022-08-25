Westpac Banking Corp Sells 2,702 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 245,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 334.6% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,368,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,753,000 after buying an additional 9,522,666 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,076,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 429.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,968,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after buying an additional 1,596,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,387,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,521,000 after buying an additional 768,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 279.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 988,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 727,800 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of GNW stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 4.73%.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,839,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,318,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

