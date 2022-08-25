Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 53.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JLL opened at $176.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $154.63 and a twelve month high of $275.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.39 and its 200 day moving average is $204.90.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

