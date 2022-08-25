Westpac Banking Corp Sells 377 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,384 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 30.6% in the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,271 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at about $463,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 173.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

FL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Williams Trading raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Foot Locker to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

NYSE FL opened at $36.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $60.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

