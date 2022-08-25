Westpac Banking Corp Has $743,000 Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,427 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. OTR Global raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.37.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $108.06 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.27 and a 200-day moving average of $95.97.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

