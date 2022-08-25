JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $221.80 Million Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,390,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,278 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.73% of Franco-Nevada worth $221,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.6% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 31,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $132.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.62. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $122.38 and a 52 week high of $169.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.24 and its 200-day moving average is $143.93.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

FNV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lowered Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.38.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

