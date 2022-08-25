Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,129 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 5,655 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $766,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $102.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 0.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

