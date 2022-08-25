Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,692,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829,795 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.92% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $213,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,216,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $503,967,000 after buying an additional 8,395,583 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,998,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $496,754,000 after acquiring an additional 128,750 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,978,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $197,994,000 after acquiring an additional 225,525 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,617,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,078,000 after acquiring an additional 38,830 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.73.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $25.07 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

