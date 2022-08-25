Westpac Banking Corp Sells 28,000 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 121.4% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Price Performance

Shares of OKTA opened at $96.63 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $276.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.55 and its 200 day moving average is $122.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The company had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $320,279.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,575.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Okta from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Okta from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Okta from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Okta to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.74.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.