Westpac Banking Corp Has $1.07 Million Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth $50,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Comerica by 883.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comerica to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.45.

Comerica Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $81.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.90. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.