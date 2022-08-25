JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 161,248 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,352,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,248 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.00% of CDW worth $241,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in CDW by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in CDW by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of CDW opened at $184.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.68. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.15 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Featured Stories

