iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,260,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 854,898 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.71% of iShares Gold Trust worth $230,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.6% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 287.4% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 209,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 155,299 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 799,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

IAU opened at $33.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.21. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

