JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $223.24 Million Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,469 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.75% of MarketAxess worth $223,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 137.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 17.1% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,789.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.22.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $254.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.78. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.01 and a 52 week high of $487.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.59.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.