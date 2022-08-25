WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 13,640 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,640 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 758,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 281,107 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 22,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CNX Resources by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,406,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,334,000 after purchasing an additional 447,890 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CNX Resources to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

Shares of CNX opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average is $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $24.21.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

