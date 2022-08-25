JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,199,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466,969 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.87% of Regency Centers worth $228,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Regency Centers by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on REG. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $57.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.38.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Shares of REG stock opened at $63.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.10. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $78.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.34%.

Regency Centers Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

