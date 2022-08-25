JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 263,275 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,384,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,275 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.25% of Amedisys worth $238,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amedisys by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $64,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amedisys Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.53.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $122.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.61 and a fifty-two week high of $188.88.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.24. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $557.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

