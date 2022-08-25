JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 2,072,583 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,094,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,072,583 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.75% of Discover Financial Services worth $230,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.2% during the first quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

NYSE DFS opened at $104.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.18 and its 200 day moving average is $108.36. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $88.02 and a twelve month high of $133.78. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

