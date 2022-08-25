WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,053 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Murphy USA by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Murphy USA by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of MUSA opened at $297.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.43. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.24 and a 12-month high of $303.09.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $2.88. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.79 EPS. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total value of $14,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 463,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,326,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total value of $14,274,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 463,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,326,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $327,814.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,155.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MUSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

