Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0809 per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This is a boost from Elekta AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Elekta AB (publ) Stock Up 0.6 %

Elekta AB (publ) stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. Elekta AB has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $13.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity, a MR-Linac technology; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced image-guided radiation therapy; treatment management solutions; automated and integrated quality assurance solutions; and hardware and software motion management technology.

